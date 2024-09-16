Honda Recalls 300-350 CC Bikes Due To Issues With Wheel Speed Sensor, Camshaft

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Ltd on Monday said it is recalling certain units of its bike models like CB350 and H'ness CB350 due to issues with wheel speed sensor and camshaft. The company is recalling CB300F, CB300R, CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS, manufactured between October 2020 and April 2024, for issues with wheel speed sensor, the two wheeler major said in a statement.