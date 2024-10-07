Honda Overtakes Hero As India’s Largest Two-Wheeler Maker

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. has overtaken Hero MotoCorp Ltd. to emerge as the largest two-wheeler maker in the country, ahead of the crucial festive season.

The Indian unit of the world’s largest two-wheeler maker sold 62,537 more motorcycles and scooters than its former joint venture partner in September, cornering about 27.73% of the market, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations on Monday. Hero MotoCorp had a 22.54% market share.

Both the companies reported declines in overall monthly volumes.

Retail sales of Honda fell 4.53% year-on-year to 3,33,927 units in September. Retail sales of Hero MotoCorp slumped 22.95% year-on-year to 2,71,390 units. TVS Motor Co. (2,21,257 units), Bajaj Auto Ltd. (1,41,668 units) and Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. (74,287 units) rounded up the top-five, accounting for 86.57% of the world’s two-wheeler market.