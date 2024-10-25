NDTV ProfitBusinessHonda Cars India Initiates Recall Of 90,468 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump
ADVERTISEMENT

Honda Cars India Initiates Recall Of 90,468 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump

The customers can check whether their cars qualify for the replacement by submitting their vehicle identification number of the Honda Cars India website.

25 Oct 2024, 10:47 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(The Honda Brio, now discontinued in India, is part of the recall. Photo: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(The Honda Brio, now discontinued in India, is part of the recall. Photo: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)

Honda Cars India Pvt. has initiated a voluntary recall to replace a faulty fuel pump in 90,468 cars of its select models in the country.

The voluntary recall over a faulty fuel pump includes Amaze, Brio, BR-V, City, Jazz, and WR-V models manufactured between August 2017 and June 2018, according to a media statement released on Friday. The fuel pumps installed in these cars may contain defective impellers that can, over time, cause the engine to stall or not start at all. An impeller is a rotor with blades that increases the flow rate of a fluid.

Honda Cars India is contacting owners individually to bring their cars to dealerships and replace the fuel pump. The exercise starts on Nov. 5. The recall also includes 2,204 units of old models that have had their fuel pumps replaced in the past.

ALSO READ

Honda Motorcycle To Launch Electric Activa By March 2025, Says CEO Tsutsumu Otani
Opinion
Honda Motorcycle To Launch Electric Activa By March 2025, Says CEO Tsutsumu Otani
Read More

The customers can check whether their cars qualify for the replacement by submitting their vehicle identification number of the Honda Cars India website. Customers who may have bought a fuel pump as a spare between June 2017 and October 2023 can also get their cars checked.

The Honda recall comes amid dwindling monthly sales and eroding market share of the Japanese carmaker in India. In the six months ended September 2024, sales declined 21% year-on-year to 29,602 units as against 37,658 units in the year-ago period.

The company, at present, retails only three cars in India—the City, Amaze and Elevate—down from a total of seven before the pandemic.

ALSO READ

Honda Overtakes Hero As India’s Largest Two-Wheeler Maker In September
Opinion
Honda Overtakes Hero As India’s Largest Two-Wheeler Maker In September
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT