Honda Cars India Initiates Recall Of 90,468 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump
The customers can check whether their cars qualify for the replacement by submitting their vehicle identification number of the Honda Cars India website.
Honda Cars India Pvt. has initiated a voluntary recall to replace a faulty fuel pump in 90,468 cars of its select models in the country.
The voluntary recall over a faulty fuel pump includes Amaze, Brio, BR-V, City, Jazz, and WR-V models manufactured between August 2017 and June 2018, according to a media statement released on Friday. The fuel pumps installed in these cars may contain defective impellers that can, over time, cause the engine to stall or not start at all. An impeller is a rotor with blades that increases the flow rate of a fluid.
Honda Cars India is contacting owners individually to bring their cars to dealerships and replace the fuel pump. The exercise starts on Nov. 5. The recall also includes 2,204 units of old models that have had their fuel pumps replaced in the past.
The customers can check whether their cars qualify for the replacement by submitting their vehicle identification number of the Honda Cars India website. Customers who may have bought a fuel pump as a spare between June 2017 and October 2023 can also get their cars checked.
The Honda recall comes amid dwindling monthly sales and eroding market share of the Japanese carmaker in India. In the six months ended September 2024, sales declined 21% year-on-year to 29,602 units as against 37,658 units in the year-ago period.
The company, at present, retails only three cars in India—the City, Amaze and Elevate—down from a total of seven before the pandemic.