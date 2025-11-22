Honasa Consumer's CFO Ramanpreet Sohi Backs Govt's New Labour Codes
Sohi was speaking to NDTV at the NDTV Golf Pro-Am tournament in Noida on Saturday. He said it's a "good move and more equitable" now across the country.
Honasa Consumer's CFO Ramanpreet Sohi backed the new labour codes announced by the Government of India. The four labour codes are to simplify and streamline existing labour laws, according to an official release issued on Nov. 21, 2025.
The four codes that came into effect include — the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.
The labour codes will ensure "better wages, safety, social security and enhanced welfare for India’s workforce," the release stated.
"Earlier there was a lot of difference in wages across the states. Now this move coming in going to be more equitable. Easier for a lot of corporates to actually to put resources across the states," Sohi said.
"It's a great move by the government in line with all the rationalisation and optimisation they have been doing. It's all in the right spirit and right direction for our country."
The CFO of Honasa Consumer Ltd., which is the parent of Mamaearth, also spoke about the differences and similarities between the game of golf and the boardroom.
"Golf is very similar to life. It's always the next move, the next shot, you have to forget about what you did on the previous shot. That is something that doesn't get discussed enough," Sohi said.
"It's always about the next moves. In boardrooms we spend a lot of time in retrospect. In golf, it's always about the next shot. I would like for all of us to think ahead most of the time in the boardroom as well."
On being asked if he ever cracked a deal on the golf course, Sohi replied: "I play golf as a passion. I do make a lot of friends but I don't really discuss much work on the golf course."
