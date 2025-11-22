Honasa Consumer's CFO Ramanpreet Sohi Backs Govt's New Labour Codes

Honasa Consumer's CFO Ramanpreet Sohi backed the new labour codes announced by the Government of India. The four labour codes are to simplify and streamline existing labour laws, according to an official release issued on Nov. 21, 2025.

The four codes that came into effect include — the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

The labour codes will ensure "better wages, safety, social security and enhanced welfare for India’s workforce," the release stated.

Sohi was speaking to NDTV at the NDTV Golf Pro-Am tournament in Noida on Saturday. He said it's a "good move and more equitable" now across the country.

"Earlier there was a lot of difference in wages across the states. Now this move coming in going to be more equitable. Easier for a lot of corporates to actually to put resources across the states," Sohi said.

"It's a great move by the government in line with all the rationalisation and optimisation they have been doing. It's all in the right spirit and right direction for our country."