Honasa Consumer To Acquire Personal Care Brand Reginald Men For Rs 195 Crore

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Ltd. on Thursday announced the acquisition of BTM Ventures Pvt. Ltd., which owns the premium personal care brand Reginald Men.

The deal is valued at Rs 195 crore for 95% equity stake on a 'no-cash no-debt' basis, according to a stock exchange filing. The transaction is expected to conclude by January. The remaining 5% will be acquired after 12 months based on pre-agreed valuation criteria.

BVPL offers men’s focused personal care products under the brand 'Reginald Men'. It was founded in 2022 and is headquartered in Hyderabad.

BVPL generated a revenue of Rs 20.15 crore during the financial year 2025 with Rs 74 crore revenue in trailing twelve months ending in October 2025.