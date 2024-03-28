ADVERTISEMENT
Honasa Consumer Enters Into High Performer Cosmetics
Honasa Consumer Ltd has announced its entry into the colour cosmetics industry with a new brand called 'Staze'.
Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns new-age FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Thursday announced entry into the colour cosmetics space with a new brand 'Staze'.
The company is looking to capture untapped potential of the fast growing colour cosmetics industry in the BPC space, said a statement.
Honasa Consumer Chairman and CEO Varun Alagh said, 'With the colour cosmetics segment boasting a remarkable CAGR of 12% and a substantial size of Rs 15,000 crore, it became evident that there was a gap in the market.
"These factors paved the way for Staze, which represents a strategic move for Honasa's unique house of brand strategy to enter the colour cosmetics market."
