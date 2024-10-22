Hoax Bomb Threats Caused Airlines Loss Of Rs 500 Crore So Far: Aviation Ministry Sources

The flurry of hoax bomb threats since the past week has caused airlines losses to the tune of Rs 500 crore so far, NDTV reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

So far, around 200 flights have received bomb threat calls, the persons familiar to the development said. These threats lead to the disruption of the plane's schedule and, in some cases, also lead to flight diversions.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, while briefing reporters a day earlier, said eight flights were diverted since the spree of threats began to be issued to Indian carriers from Oct. 14 onwards.

In cases of flight diversions, the plane is moved to the nearest airport instead of its scheduled destination. This leads to increased usage of fuel, which adds up to the cost of airlines, the persons said.

The cost also increases as arrangements are made to re-check the aircraft, accommodate the passengers in hotels, and take them to their destinations, they added.