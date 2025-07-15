HLL Lifecare Reports Annual Condom Production Of 221.7 Crore

"In the early days, HLL made condoms available across the country under the brand name 'Nirodh'. At that time, 'Nirodh' was the most popular condom brand. Later, various other brands were launched," Ajit said.

"However, HLL rapidly grew to become one of the largest manufacturers of contraceptive products in the world," he added.

He further said that Kerala has always been at the forefront of national family welfare programmes.