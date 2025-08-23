HLE Glasscoat Eyes Rs 1,500-Crore Top-Line By FY27 After Omeras Asset Purchase

Engineering firm HLE Glasscoat expects strong topline growth after the recent acquisition of Omeras’ assets for €2.75 million (approximately Rs 28 crore). In an interview with NDTV Profit, Harsh Patel, Whole-time Director, and Aalap Patel, Executive Director of HLE Glascoat, shared insights into the acquisition and the company’s financial outlook.

On being asked if the company would achieve a topline of roughly Rs 1,300 crore in FY26, Rs 1,500 crore in FY27 and a margin of 15%, Aalap Patel said, “Yes. Those kinds of numbers would definitely be a good target for us to have and not unrealistic.”

In an exchange filing dated Aug. 18, HLE Glascoat announced that its subsidiary HLE Surface Technologies “completed the acquisition of certain specific assets of Omeras GmbH, which also includes all shares of Omerastore GmbH.”