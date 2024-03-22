Hitachi Aims To Register High Growth During Peak Summer Season

Johnson Control-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. (Source Company website).
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, which sells room air-conditioners under the brand name Hitachi, has introduced a wide range of products, aiming to register high growth during the peak summer season.
"With a wide range of over 10 SKUs, Hitachi is aiming to register high growth during the peak season. Depending on the model, capacity, and features, the price range of these air conditioners are affordable as per Indian consumers," the company said in a statement.
Its Managing Director Sanjay Sudhakaran said "our latest range of products combines cutting-edge technology with elegant design, setting new benchmarks for comfort, efficiency, and reliability."