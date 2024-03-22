NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsHitachi Aims To Register High Growth During Peak Summer Season
ADVERTISEMENT

Hitachi Aims To Register High Growth During Peak Summer Season

Hitachi aims for high growth in the peak summer season by introducing a wide range of affordable air conditioners with cutting-edge technology and elegant design.

22 Mar 2024, 09:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Johnson Control-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. (Source Company website).&nbsp;</p></div>
Johnson Control-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. (Source Company website). 

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, which sells room air-conditioners under the brand name Hitachi, has introduced a wide range of products, aiming to register high growth during the peak summer season.

"With a wide range of over 10 SKUs, Hitachi is aiming to register high growth during the peak season. Depending on the model, capacity, and features, the price range of these air conditioners are affordable as per Indian consumers," the company said in a statement.

Its Managing Director Sanjay Sudhakaran said "our latest range of products combines cutting-edge technology with elegant design, setting new benchmarks for comfort, efficiency, and reliability."

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT