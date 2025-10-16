Infosys Job Vacancies: IT Firm Offers Cash Rewards For Employee-Led Talent Scouting
Infosys Ltd. is encouraging its existing employees to refer candidates for hiring for various roles across its India offices.
The Bengaluru-headquartered software giant is offering substantial cash rewards for employee referrals. In an internal communication, as accessed by the Economic Times, IT service firm detailed a tiered structure for referral bonuses:
Job Level 3: Rs 10,000
Job Level 4: Rs 25,000
Job Level 5: Rs 35,000
Job Level 6: Rs 50,000
The company's open positions span multiple domains, including engineering, quality engineering, enterprise application integration, and the strategic technology group. Experience requirements for the roles are broad, ranging from two-three years to as high as 13-15 years.
"This is the first time we have received back-to-back mails encouraging recommendations for vacancies that run into several pages," an Infosys employee is said to have told ET.
Job Vacancy At Infosys
The massive recruitment push is spread across Infosys development centres in major metropolitan areas and emerging tech hubs, including the National Capital Region, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Mysuru, Chandigarh and Hubballi.
The roles on offer are highly specialised and diverse, seeking professionals such as VOIP experts, data analysts, data scientists, solution designers, blockchain developers, java developers, network designers, aerospace engineers, specialist programmers and technology architects.
To be eligible, candidates must hold a minimum degree of BE, ME, MCA, or MSc and must not have participated in any Infosys selection process within the last six months.
This lateral hiring initiative follows an earlier recruitment strategy launched in June, where senior employees were asked to join campus hiring panels to recruit digital specialist engineers from colleges nationwide. Employees at job level five and above, with at least one year of service and a performance rating of "met expectations" or higher, were invited to participate in the college recruitment efforts, according to the news report.
While competitor TCS has seen a reduction in its workforce, other IT majors, including Infosys, are actively adding headcount to meet the increasing demand for project execution.