Infosys Job Vacancies: IT Firm Offers Cash Rewards For Employee-Led Talent Scouting

Infosys Ltd. is encouraging its existing employees to refer candidates for hiring for various roles across its India offices.

The Bengaluru-headquartered software giant is offering substantial cash rewards for employee referrals. In an internal communication, as accessed by the Economic Times, IT service firm detailed a tiered structure for referral bonuses:

Job Level 3: Rs 10,000

Job Level 4: Rs 25,000

Job Level 5: Rs 35,000

Job Level 6: Rs 50,000

The company's open positions span multiple domains, including engineering, quality engineering, enterprise application integration, and the strategic technology group. Experience requirements for the roles are broad, ranging from two-three years to as high as 13-15 years.

"This is the first time we have received back-to-back mails encouraging recommendations for vacancies that run into several pages," an Infosys employee is said to have told ET.