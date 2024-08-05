Hiring Picked Up Across Sectors In July: Naukri Jobspeak Index

Hiring activity rose across sectors in India in July, according to the Naukri JobSpeak index. The month saw an 11.4% month-on-month increase in the number of people hired.

India's white collar hiring grew to 2,877 points in July 2024, versus 2,582 points in June 2023 and 2,573 points in July 2023. The hiring activity in July 2023 was largely subdued due to a slowdown in recruitment in the information technology space.

Pharma/biotech and fast-moving consumer goods lead growth, with 26% year-on-year growth each. Real estate saw 23% growth in hiring and the artificial intelligence and machine learning segment saw a 47% year-on-year increase versus a dip in the month of June.

Global Capacity Centres saw a 12% year-on-year increase in hiring, while the information technology and software services sector saw 17% growth. The IT sector was subdued in July 2023 due to muted hiring across the industry.