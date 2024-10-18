Hindware Home Board Approves Raising Rs 250 Crore Via Rights Issue

The record date for eligible shareholders has been set for Oct. 25, 2024. The rights issue will open for subscription on Nov. 7 and close on Nov. 22. During this period, shareholders will have the opportunity to purchase shares in the ratio of 119 shares for every 758 fully paid-up shares they hold on the record date.

Hindware has also outlined provisions for fractional entitlements. Shareholders with holdings below the minimum threshold will be allowed to apply for additional shares, with preferential consideration for one extra share, subject to availability.

Hindware is positioning this fundraising effort to support its strategic objectives, which include expanding its product offerings and enhancing its market presence.