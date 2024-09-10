Hindustan Zinc Supplied Key Materials For India's Heaviest Transmission Pole Structure

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it had supplied zinc for the country's heaviest transmission steel pole structure, which weighs over 200 tonnes and is 57 metres tall.

The 400 kV dual pole structure underwent galvanization using a combination of Hindustan Zinc’s low-dross jumbo special high-grade zinc and special high-grade zinc ingots.

Designed and manufactured by Skipper Ltd., the structure is part of the 400 kV Quad Moose DC Transmission Lines Project for the Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy with Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh, according to Hindustan Zinc’s statement.

(With Inputs from PTI)