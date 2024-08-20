Hindustan Zinc Snaps Four-Day Fall After Board Approves Rs 19 Dividend

Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. rose on Tuesday, snapping a four day fall, after its board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share, translating to 950% of the face value of Rs 2 per share, for the financial year 2024–25.

The total dividend payout amounts to Rs 8,028.11 crore, according to an exchange filing. The record date for this dividend has been set for Aug. 28, 2024, with payments to be made as per regulatory timelines.

This follows the company’s first interim dividend of Rs 10 per share declared in May. Vedanta, which has recently reduced its stake in Hindustan Zinc via an offer for sale, received Rs 2,743 crore from the initial payout. After the recent stake sale, Vedanta now holds a 63.42% stake, and is expected to receive approximately Rs 5,091.42 crore.

The OFS, which involved the sale of 1.51% of Hindustan Zinc’s shares, was followed by a significant decline in the company’s stock price, falling nearly 18% over multiple sessions. However, following the dividend declaration, Hindustan Zinc’s share price has shown a moderate recovery.