Hindustan Zinc Records Highest Second-Quarter Mined Metal Production

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. on Friday announced that its mined metal production in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 rose 1% year-on-year at 258 kilotonnes. This is the highest ever second quarter production, the company said in an statement.

Further, this development also marks the highest ever mined metal production from Hindustan Zinc at 523 kilotonnes, driven by better mine metal grades and improved recoveries, as per the statement.

Refined metal production fell 6% to 246 KT. It was down 1% on a quarter-on-quarter basis in line with plant availability and shutdown.

Refined zinc production was at 202 KT, up 2% on a year-on-year basis and positioned flat quarter-on-quarter. Refined lead production was at 45 KT, marking a steep 29% year-on-year decline, due to "pyro operations on lead only mode" in previous period and lower pyro plant availability.