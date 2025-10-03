Business NewsBusinessHindustan Zinc Records Highest Second-Quarter Mined Metal Production
Hindustan Zinc Records Highest Second-Quarter Mined Metal Production

The company's wind power generation for the first quarter of financial year 2026 was 132 MU, an increase of 2% year-on-year, in line with wind velocity and seasonality impact.

03 Oct 2025, 08:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hindustan Zinc's Q2 FY26 witnesses highest ever second quarter production.&nbsp; (Representational. Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Hindustan Zinc's Q2 FY26 witnesses highest ever second quarter production.  (Representational. Photo: Envato)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd. on Friday announced that its mined metal production in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 rose 1% year-on-year at 258 kilotonnes. This is the highest ever second quarter production, the company said in an statement.

Further, this development also marks the highest ever mined metal production from Hindustan Zinc at 523 kilotonnes, driven by better mine metal grades and improved recoveries, as per the statement.

Refined metal production fell 6% to 246 KT. It was down 1% on a quarter-on-quarter basis in line with plant availability and shutdown.

Refined zinc production was at 202 KT, up 2% on a year-on-year basis and positioned flat quarter-on-quarter. Refined lead production was at 45 KT, marking a steep 29% year-on-year decline, due to "pyro operations on lead only mode" in previous period and lower pyro plant availability.

Saleable silver production was at 144 tonnes, down 22% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter, in line with lead production.

The company's wind power generation for the first quarter of financial year 2026 was 132 MU, an increase of 2% year-on-year, in line with wind velocity and seasonality impact.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc rose as much as 3.17% during the day to Rs 496.60 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. It closed 2.27% lower at Rs 492.30 per share, compared to a 0.23% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has risen 10.70% on a year-to-date basis and fallen 6% in the last 12 months.

Out of 16 analysts tracking the company, six have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three suggest 'hold' while seven suggest sell, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential downside of 8.3% from its previous closing.

