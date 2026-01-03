Hindustan Zinc Mined Metal Production Rises, Saleable Silver Output Drops In Q3

Business NewsBusinessHindustan Zinc Mined Metal Production Rises, Saleable Silver Output Drops In Q3
The production of saleable metal during the third quarter also rose by 4%.

03 Jan 2026, 10:09 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hindustan Zinc is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and amongst the top five silver producers globally. (Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
Hindustan Zinc is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and amongst the top five silver producers globally. (Photo source: Envato)
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd. on Friday reported a 4% rise in mined metal output to 2,76,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal year, primarily on account of higher ore production.

The company's mined metal output was 2,65,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The production of saleable metal during the third quarter also rose by 4%. Of the total saleable metal output, refined zinc production was 2,21,000 tonnes and refined lead output was 49,000 tonnes.

However, the saleable silver production during the quarter declined marginally by 1% to 158 metric tonnes, the company said in a filing to BSE.

Wind power generation during the October-December quarter rose by 5% to 50 million units in line with wind velocity.

Hindustan Zinc, the world's largest integrated zinc producer, is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77% of the primary zinc market in the country.

