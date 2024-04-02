Hindustan Zinc Mined Metal Output Marginally Down At 299 KT Q4; Silver 5% Up

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsHindustan Zinc Mined Metal Output Marginally Down At 299 KT Q4; Silver 5% Up
02 Apr 2024, 08:49 PM IST
A worker dispatches bars of zinc. (Source: Hindustan Zinc Website)
The output of mined metals of Hindustan Zinc Ltd declined 1% to 299 kilo tonne in the last quarter of FY24 from 301 KT a year ago.

For the entire 2023-24, the production of mined metal was up 2% to 1,079 KT over 1,062 KT in 2022-23.

Its refined metal (zinc an lead) production increased 1% to 273 KT as against 269 KT in the same period a year ago. For the whole year, the production remained flat at 1,033 KT.

Hindustan Zinc's integrated silver production in the fourth quarter rose 4% to 189 tonne from 182 tonnes in the year-ago quarter.

During FY24, silver output rose about 5% to 746 tonne from 714 tonne.

Udaipur-based Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead, and silver.

