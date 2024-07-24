Hindustan Zinc Launches Low-Carbon Zinc ‘EcoZen’ In Sustainability Pivot

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has launched a low-carbon version of zinc, titled ‘EcoZen’, as it pivots towards sustainability.

The EcoZen zinc has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, with a global warming potential about 75% lower than the global average, according to the company. The new offering, it said, can reduce 400 kg of carbon emissions while galvanising one tonne of steel.

"If your product cannot address the power of sustainability, the product has no future. So, the sustainability segment is bound to show robust growth," Arun Misra, the company's chief executive officer, told NDTV Profit.

He said the move is in line with the company’s aim to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and improve operational efficiency. The zinc is also resistant to corrosion, improving the longevity of products, according to the company.