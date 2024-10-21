Hindustan Zinc Expects Margin Expansion On Cost-Cutting Measures, Stable Metal Prices

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. expects an expansion in its operating margins on the back of cost-cutting measures and stable metal prices, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra has said.

In an interview with NDTV Profit, Misra discussed the company’s cost management efforts, noting that Hindustan Zinc focused more on domestic coal to cut expenses. The Vedanta Group company released its second quarter earnings on Oct. 18.

“Our domestic coal percentage has gone up to 47%, which earlier used to be near 10-15%. That has reduced the cost of power generation. Our renewable power component in the power mix has gone up from 8.5% to 14%. It is likely to become 23% this quarter and 30% by year-end,” he said.

These steps will continue to contribute to the company’s efforts to reduce its costs, the top executive noted.

“If you look at this year’s H1 versus last year’s H1, the prices have become slightly better. The average pricing has become $2,800 per tonne, compared to $2,500 per tonne. So there is about a $300 increase. At the same time, we have cut the costs as well on an H1-to-H1 basis from $1,170 per tonne to $1,090 per tonne,” he said.