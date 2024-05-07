Hindustan Zinc Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 10 Per Share For Fiscal 2025

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share on Tuesday for fiscal 2025, adding up to a total of Rs 4,225.32 crore. The record date for the payment of the interim dividend is May 15.

The company's net profit in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,038 crore, a fall of 21% from the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.