Hindustan Zinc Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 10 Per Share For Fiscal 2025
The record date for the payment of the interim dividend is May 15.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share on Tuesday for fiscal 2025, adding up to a total of Rs 4,225.32 crore. The record date for the payment of the interim dividend is May 15.
The company's net profit in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 2,038 crore, a fall of 21% from the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Hindustan Zinc Q4 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit down 21% to Rs 2,038 crore versus Rs 2,583 crore.
Revenue fell 11% to Rs 7,549 crore versus Rs 8,509 crore.
Ebitda down 14% to Rs 3,649 crore versus Rs 4,255 crore.
Margin at 48.3% versus 50%.
Shares of Hindustan Zinc closed 3.92% lower at Rs 445.85 apiece, as compared with a 0.52% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
Opinion
