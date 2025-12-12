Hindustan Unilever's Home Care Bet: Can Vandana Suri Revive Slowing Growth?

In the September 2025 quarter, Home Care delivered a competitive performance, with mid-single-digit volume growth on a strong base, up from high single-digit growth in the previous year.

The volume growth translated into flat underlying sales growth due to price reductions taken in prior quarters — a strategic move to maintain competitive pricing as crude oil deflated by over 10%.

Fabric wash delivered mid-single-digit volume growth driven by double-digit expansion in the liquids portfolio. Fabric conditioners maintained double-digit growth and continued their innovation-led premium journey with the launch of Comfort Perfume Deluxe, a premium collection inspired by award-winning fragrances.

Household Care sustained double-digit volume growth, led by strong performance in liquids, while dishwashing bar recorded high single-digit volume expansion.

Yet this stability comes with a fundamental limitation. Laundry detergents and dishwashing products are mature, high-penetration categories with limited scope for the kind of premiumization tailwinds that have historically driven FMCG margins.

Unlike Beauty and Personal Care, where consumers trade up to serums and premium skincare, Home Care remains stubbornly price-sensitive.

When HUL experimented with price cuts in response to commodity deflation, volumes surged, an indication that the mass market remains the core battleground, not the premium segment.

The competitive landscape adds another layer of complexity. Regional players such as Nirma and Ghari Detergent have entrenched positions in the mass market, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

For HUL, defending market share means balancing volume growth with margin protection — a delicate act that has worked so far but offers little room for error.

CFO Ritesh Tiwari acknowledged during the earnings call that Home Care operates in a less elastic pricing environment compared to skin cleansing or tea. It means the segment is more resilient to price changes but also offers fewer levers for margin expansion.