Business NewsBusinessHindustan Unilever Gets Nearly Rs 1,600 Crore Tax Demand
ADVERTISEMENT

Hindustan Unilever Gets Nearly Rs 1,600 Crore Tax Demand

HUL said it will file necessary appeal with the appellate authority against the order within the permissible timeline.

08 Jan 2026, 11:30 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p><strong> </strong>(Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Photo: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. on Thursday disclosed it has received a tax demand from authorities for a whopping Rs 1,560 crore. The demand notice was sent from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax at Mumbai.

"The Tax authorities have made transfer pricing (disallowance of payments to related parties or challenged the valuation of such related party payments) and corporate tax adjustments (disallowances in the nature of depreciation claimed) similar to the previous financial year," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The tax demand relates to financial year 2021-22 (assessment year 2022-23) under section 143, read with 144C(13) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

HUL said it will file necessary appeal with the appellate authority against the order within the permissible timeline. The company sees no material impact on financial, operational or other activities due to the tax order.

Hindustan Unilever shares settled 0.4% lower at Rs 2,386.70 on the NSE, ahead of the announcement, compared to a 1% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock is flat on a 12-month basis.

ALSO READ

Bullish On Trent, Bearish On HUL — Morgan Stanley Turns Selective In Consumer Space
Opinion
Bullish On Trent, Bearish On HUL — Morgan Stanley Turns Selective In Consumer Space
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT