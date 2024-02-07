Hindustan Unilever Announces Top-Level Rejig, Shiva Krishnamurthy Joins Management Committee

HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said, 'Krishnamurthy is an astute marketeer with strong business acumen and is known to craft great brands. I am glad to welcome him to the HUL leadership team and truly believe that his rich experience in foods and beverages will be of immense help to the business.'

Krishnamurthy, currently Vice President, Foods and Beverages, South Asia, joined HUL in 2000 and has led multiple verticals, the company said, adding that he has been leading South Asia's tea business since 2015.