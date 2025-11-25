Hindustan Power Bags Solar Storage Project From SECI

Hindustan Power on Tuesday said it has won a bid from SECI to develop a solar project with an energy storage system..The project will require the installation of around 300 MWp of solar capacity and 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems , the company said in a statement..It has also secured a project from SECI to develop a solar and battery energy storage facility with a contracted capacity of 150 MW of solar power..Hindustan Power is a leading integrated power-generation company in India, focused on renewable and transitional energy solutions. .Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Today: Latest GMP Signals Flat Debut For Shares Of UTL Solar