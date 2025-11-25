Business NewsBusinessHindustan Power Bags Solar Storage Project From SECI
ADVERTISEMENT

Hindustan Power Bags Solar Storage Project From SECI

The project will require the installation of around 300 MWp of solar capacity and 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems , the company said in a statement.

25 Nov 2025, 06:46 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The project will require the installation of around 300 MWp of solar capacity and 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems , the company said in a statement.(Source: Envato)</p></div>
The project will require the installation of around 300 MWp of solar capacity and 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems , the company said in a statement.(Source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Hindustan Power on Tuesday said it has won a bid from SECI to develop a solar project with an energy storage system.

The project will require the installation of around 300 MWp of solar capacity and 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems , the company said in a statement.

It has also secured a project from SECI to develop a solar and battery energy storage facility with a contracted capacity of 150 MW of solar power.

Hindustan Power is a leading integrated power-generation company in India, focused on renewable and transitional energy solutions.

ALSO READ

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Today: Latest GMP Signals Flat Debut For Shares Of UTL Solar
Opinion
Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Today: Latest GMP Signals Flat Debut For Shares Of UTL Solar
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT