Hindustan Oil Exploration Halt's Production At Major Oil Block B-80

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd. has halted offshore oil production at its B-80 block due to severe weather, the company informed exchanges on Wednesday.

The floating storage offshore vessel, which stores oil produced from offshore fields beneath the seabed, has been unable to maintain its position for over 10 days due to severe weather, the company said.

The rope connecting the floating storage offshore to the single point mooring broke on Tuesday, it said. A single point mooring allows tankers to load or unload oil without entering a harbour and involves a floating buoy connected to the seabed.