Hindustan Aeronautics Revenue Up By 11% At Rs 29,810 Crore

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. on Monday said that it has recorded revenue from operations of over Rs 29,810 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year 2023-24 registering a growth of around 11% as against nine per cent in the previous fiscal.

The corresponding figure for the previous year was Rs. 26,928 crore, the Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSU said in a statement.