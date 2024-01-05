Hindustan Aeronautics Gets 'Buy' As UBS Initiates Coverage Citing Strong Order Pipeline

UBS has initiated coverage on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. with a 'buy' rating because it expects the company's order book to triple by fiscal 2026.

The aerospace and defence company has a $10 billion-plus order book, and it could benefit from the $60 billion of more defence aircraft orders from now till FY28E. Of this, $16 billion have already been approved and $40 billion-plus with higher local content should be awarded in the next 5-7 years, according to UBS Global Research.

"We expect the depletion of India's military aircraft strength in the coming few years, geopolitics and a need for greater aircraft availability to accelerate ordering and lead to a manufacturing ramp-up at HAL vs. the past decade," the research firm said in a Jan. 4 note.

HAL is set to triple its order book from Rs 0.8 trillion in FY23 to Rs 2.4 trillion in FY26E. "We believe HAL is on course to re-rate by a similar magnitude to Bharat Electronics in the past decade, if it gets its execution right," UBS said.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 3,600 apiece on the stock, implying an upside return of 23%.