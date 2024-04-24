Hinduja Group, King’s College London Forge New Healthcare Partnership

Prokar Dasgupta, Professor of Surgery at King’s Health Partners who will chair the board of the Hinduja-King’s Health Partners Academy, added: “The Hinduja-King’s Health Partners Academy will not only provide training, education and research opportunities for future generations of healthcare professionals, but also strengthens the Indo-UK friendship, benefitting both sides as partners.”

The Hinduja Foundation UK was established in 1989 and is said to have supported numerous projects in education, health and interfaith understanding in the UK. It follows on from the Hinduja Foundation, a public charitable trust established in Mumbai in 1968, rooted on the philanthropic principles of Hinduja Group founder Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja.