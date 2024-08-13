Hindenburg Is Known For Creating Misleading Narratives, Says Mohandas Pai

Hindenburg is a short seller known for creating misleading narratives, according to TV Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital. There’s no substance to this conspiracy theory, he said. Global investors have been closely observing India for the past 25 to 30 years, and they have invested $800 billion based on proper research.

Pai noted that foreign investors in India engage with people, examine data, and then take informed decisions. They don’t rely on sources like Hindenburg, which lacks global credibility. “Hindenburg is a short seller known for creating misleading narratives.”

Attempts to hit regulators without solid evidence should be resisted, he said. If there’s genuine data, it should be presented transparently, as we all need a clear and honest market, he said.

According to the chairman of Aarin Capital, India boasts companies valued at $550 billion, the majority of which have undergone extensive research and draw interest from both foreign and domestic investors. “It also has robust corporate governance and has been part of the global market for 25 to 30 years.” However, Mohandas Pai worries that these false narratives are misguiding some political parties and lawyers in India. He questions whether they are influenced by networks like George Soros and Hindenburg, who try to create chaos with their misleading claims.

Pai dismisses the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee, or JPC, as a trivial matter. He said that those who supported Hindenburg’s claims had only damaged their own reputations. “The market won’t rise or fall based on such baseless reports,” Pai said.