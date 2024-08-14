Hindenburg Discredited In US, Yet Given Unwanted Credibility In India: Harish Salve

Senior advocate Harish Salve has cautioned about organisations like US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, mentioning that if not addressed, they could gradually challenge the integrity of the country's judiciary. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Salve emphasised that Hindenburg is already discredited in the US, yet it is being given unwanted credibility in India.

"In any other country, people would have said the Hindenburg report belongs in the garbage bin. Hindenburg is trying to browbeat SEBI. There should be a tribunal for defamation in India. Tomorrow, such bodies won't spare even judges," Salve said.

He also criticised some political leaders who were taking Hindenburg seriously, calling it "shameful".

"Why do people get away with wild allegations? In India, we don't respect people's reputation... It is time we started taking Indian reputation seriously," he said, claiming that Hindenburg is "mocking India".

Investors have disregarded the latest allegations from Hindenburg, with benchmark indices ending mostly flat on Monday.