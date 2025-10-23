Hindalco's $125-Million Acquisition In US Stalls As Government Shutdown Drags

Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s plan to acquire US-based AluChem Companies Inc. has stalled due to the federal government shutdown that has impaired a regulatory body. The all-cash deal valued at $125 million or Rs 1,075 crore was announced in June.

The Aditya Birla Group company had filed a 'short-form' declaration to enable an expedited review of the transaction with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States on Aug. 6, Hindalco said in a stock exchang filing on Thursday.

CFIUS accepted the submission on Aug. 12, thereby commencing a 30-day assessment period that concluded on Sept. 10. Subsequently, CFIUS requested a 'long-form' declaration, which was duly submitted on Sept. 30.

"However, due to the ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown that began on October 1, 2025, statutory deadlines under the CFIUS review framework have been tolled. Once the shutdown concludes and CFIUS formally accepts the final filing for review, the process may take up to approximately 105 days to complete," the company said.

An acrimonious tussle over budgetary spending between the Donald Trump-led Republican party and the opposition Democratic party in the US Congress has grind the federal government to a halt for over 20 days.