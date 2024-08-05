Metal Firms Could See Contracted Margins In FY25 As Base Metal Prices Lower

The dollar index is down over 2.5% since July 2024, indicating a weak dollar when compared to other currencies. Usually, a weaker dollar leads to higher prices for metals since metals priced in dollars become cheaper for buyers using other currencies. This increases demand for metals from international buyers, driving up prices. However, that does not seem to be the case for the second quarter, as there are several geopolitical issues at play.

China is a major driver for commodities and has been "churning metal like there is no tomorrow," pointed out Rakesh Arora, managing partner at Go India Advisors. This has led to higher metal inventories across the world. If the demand for finished metal products doesn't keep pace with China's production, a surplus could eventually lead to price corrections.

Arora also pointed out trade barriers imposed by developed countries on China’s advanced renewable energy products. If China were to halt production, the rest of the world would lack the capacity to produce these products. As a result, the renewable energy trend that had been driving up copper and aluminium prices may be stifled, he said.