Hindalco To Invest $10 Billion In Indian Operations, Novelis Expansion: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Hindalco Industries Ltd. will invest $10 billion in its Indian operations and US-based subsidiary Novelis, according to Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson of Aditya Birla Group.

The funds will be used for existing projects and new ventures, including expansions of aluminum and copper smelters, a new alumina refinery in eastern India, and Novelis' Bay Minnette project, Birla said during the annual general meeting on Thursday.

"Our expansions across the India business and Novelis, will entail investments of $10 billion for ongoing projects as well as the ones envisioned in the near term. This includes the Aluminium and Copper smelter expansions, the Aditya FRP plant, the new alumina refinery in Rayagada, and the Bay Minnette expansion in Novelis," Birla said.