Hindalco To Increase Capex On Upstream Projects, Says MD Satish Pai

Hindalco Industries Ltd. will focus on upstream projects as part of its expansion plan after an upbeat performance in the first quarter of the current fiscal, according to Satish Pai, Managing Director of the company.

“We are nearing the end of our current downstream investment cycle, which is now poised to yield results. Going forward, our capital expenditures will focus more on upstream projects, including a new alumina refinery and the brownfield expansion of our aluminium smelter,” Pai told NDTV Profit.

The aluminium producer announced its financial results for the June 2024 quarter on Aug. 13. The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 57,013 crore in Q1, up 7.6% year-on-year from Rs 52,991 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The company’s net profit increased 25% YoY to Rs 3,074 crore in Q1 from Rs 2,454 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Commenting on the Q1 results, Pai said, “We’ve achieved an 80% year-on-year growth, and we have been steadily growing sequentially. This is largely due to improved cost control as carbon prices have moderated.”