Hindalco Targets Aluminium Downstream Ebitda Of Rs 4,000 Crore By FY30

Hindalco Industries Ltd. is targeting an aluminium downstream Ebitda of Rs 4,000 crore by FY30, according to Managing Director (MD) Satish Pai.

“Many of our large projects, like Aditya FRP (flat-rolled products), Silvassa, are ramping up. I think we are well on our way to reach that Rs 4,000 crore target by FY30,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Monday.

In FY26, Ebitda from aluminium downstream will cross Rs 1,000 crore.

“This year has seen a very good trend. We are now Rs 261 crore (in Q2FY26), 69% up year-on-year (YoY). This year, we'll be comfortably crossing a Rs 1,000 crore.”

The company’s aluminium downstream operations span manufacturing of value-added goods like flat-rolled products, extrusions and foil and packaging materials for various industries.

Addressing a question on the impact of US tariffs, he said the company’s subsidiary, Novelis, had faced the brunt.