Hindalco Shares Gain On Plans To Set Up Battery Foil Manufacturing Plant

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd. gained on Tuesday as the company plans to set up a battery foil manufacturing plant in Odisha.

The aluminium manufacturer plans to invest Rs 800 crore to set up the facility, with an intent to expand its capacity of producing fine quality aluminum foil which is used in rechargeable batteries, an exchange filing said.

With this expansion, Hindalco is also trying to serve electric vehicles and energy storage systems.