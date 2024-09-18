Hindalco Industries To Invest Rs 2,450 Crore In Gujarat Copper Projects

Pathak at a recent event stated, "We are beginning construction on India’s first copper and e-waste recycling plant at Dahej. In Phase 1, we aim to recover around 50 kilotonnes of copper, with the overall project targeting 200 kilotonnes. The plant will process 300-350 kilotonnes of scrap and e-waste annually.”

The major goal of this new facility is to reduce Hindalco's reliance on imported copper concentrates. Currently, the company imports about 1.3 million tonnes of copper concentrates for its smelter plant in Dahej.

The first phase of the project will involve a Rs 2,000 crore investment. The company could also scale this investment fourfold in the coming years. The recycling plant will also produce precious metals such as silver and gold.