Hindalco Banks On Metal Prices, Operational Efficiency To Maintain Growth In FY26 After Strong Q1 Results

Aluminium and copper giant Hindalco Industries expects to replicate its Q1 performance across the remainder of the current financial year, according to its Managing Director, Satish Pai. If the London Metal Exchange (LME) price for aluminium remains between $2,400-2,600 per tonne, Hindalco Industries is confident of replicating its first quarter performance across FY26.

“Overall, if you take the India performance, an extremely strong quarter (Q1FY26). When I look at the remaining three quarters of this year, if the LME stays between $2400 and $2600, then we are fairly confident that the rest of the three quarters are going to be as strong as the first quarter,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Aug. 13.

He underlined Hindalco Industries' integrated business model, which balances upstream and downstream operations.

“So, when I look at both sides of the upstream-downstream business, I'm fairly confident that FY26, we are going to give a good performance because of our integrated business model. I think the India business will continue to do strong and Novelis (US subsidiary) will be significantly recovering in the second half of this year,” he said.