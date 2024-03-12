HIL Aims For $1 Billion Revenue In Next Three To Four Years

HIL Ltd. is aiming for a topline of $1 billion over the next three to four years, according to its third-quarter investor presentation.

This may even be possible with the announcement of its acquisition of Crestia Polytech Pvt. for Rs 265 crore.

The company, part of the $2.9 billion CK Birla Group, will also take over Crestia's four wholly owned subsidiaries: Topline Industries Pvt., Aditya Polytechnic Pvt., Aditya Industries and Sainath Polymers Pvt.