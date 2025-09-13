Hike Founder Kavin Mittal Says Company To Shut Down Globally

Hike founder and chief executive officer Kavin Mittal has announced that the company will be shutting down globally.

"After regrouping with our investors and the team, I’ve made the difficult decision to wind down Hike completely. Our US business, launched just nine months ago, is off to a strong start. But scaling globally would require a full recap, a reset that is not the best use of capital or time," he posted on X.

