Business NewsBusinessHike Founder Kavin Mittal Says Company To Shut Down Globally
ADVERTISEMENT

Hike Founder Kavin Mittal Says Company To Shut Down Globally

Hike founder and chief executive officer Kavin Mittal has announced that the company will be shutting down globally.

13 Sep 2025, 02:51 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hike founder and chief executive officer Kavin Mittal has announced that the company will be shutting down globally. (Image source:Kavin Mittal/X)</p></div>
Hike founder and chief executive officer Kavin Mittal has announced that the company will be shutting down globally. (Image source:Kavin Mittal/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Hike founder and chief executive officer Kavin Mittal has announced that the company will be shutting down globally.

"After regrouping with our investors and the team, I’ve made the difficult decision to wind down Hike completely. Our US business, launched just nine months ago, is off to a strong start. But scaling globally would require a full recap, a reset that is not the best use of capital or time," he posted on X.

(To be updated)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT