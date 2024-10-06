High Tax Holding Back Carbonated Soft Drinks Segment In India, Says Think Tank

Carbonated soft drinks segment in India is unable to reach its potential in terms of scale expansion due to barriers such as high taxation under the GST regime despite government's initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', according to a report by economic think tank ICRIER.

The cross-country comparative data on sugar-sweetened beverages taxes collated by the World Bank shows that India has one of the highest tax rates for carbonated soft drinks at a total tax rate of 40% as of 2023.