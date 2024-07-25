High And Sustained Interest For Domestic Travel In Monsoons: Cleartrip

Even as monsoon rains lashed the country, travel sentiment remains robust with a noticeable preference for domestic destinations, according to Cleartrip data.

"This monsoon season, travel sentiment remains strong, with a noticeable preference for domestic over international destinations. Goa, Kashmir, and Kerala continue to be popular choices," Cleartrip VP - Air Category, Gaurav Patwari told PTI.

The observation is based on booking data of Indian travellers on the Cleartrip portal for monsoons as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Patwari further said Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, has gained renewed interest, with a 20% spike in bookings for monsoons compared to the same period last year, which can be attributed to Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra festivities.

On the international front, destinations like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka maintain their appeal, bolstered by their visa-free policies, he said.

"Bali, especially, has seen more traction due to increased direct flight options from India. Bookings to these destinations have seen significant growth compared to pre-Covid levels in 2019, with Malaysia and Indonesia experiencing a 4 times increase, Thailand a 2 times rise, and Sri Lanka a 3 times increase," he said.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has emerged as a favoured destination for Indian travellers this season, with a four times spike in bookings this monsoon compared to 2024 and 2019, he said.

"Some carriers are increasing their capacity and introducing new connections to Kazakhstan, making its largest city, Almaty, an affordable alternative for travellers facing visa challenges in Europe," Patwari added.