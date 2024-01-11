HG Infra Wins Bid For Rs 716 Crore Construction Order From Railways

HG Infra Engineering Ltd. won the bid for a Rs 716 crore construction order from the Central Railway.

The order involves construction of a new 49.45 kilometer broad-gauge railway line between Dhule (Borvihir) to Nardana in Maharashtra, according to an exchange filing.

The project is expected to be completed in 30 months.

Shares of HG Infra Engineering closed 2.43% higher at Rs 886.15 apiece on Thursday, ahead of the announcement, as compared with a 0.09% advance in the BSE Sensex.