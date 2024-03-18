HG Infra Engineering Bags Four Solar Projects Worth Rs 1,026 Crore

Stockwell Solar Services Pvt.'s joint venture consortium with HG Infra Engineering Ltd. has won four projects worth Rs 1,026 crore from Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd.

The projects from the Rajasthan-based electricity distributor include the design, survey, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance of a solar power plant for 25 years, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The first solar plant with a total capacity of 36.72 megawatts will be set up within 12 months. The solar project worth Rs 156 crore, along with three others, is also part of the Kusum Scheme, which aims to provide energy security for farmers.

The second and third project will have a total capacity of 93.08 MW and 73.96 MW, respectively. While the second project is worth Rs 396 crore, the third solar project is worth Rs 312 crore, and both are to be completed in the span of a year.

The fourth project won by the company is worth Rs 160 crore and will have a total capacity of 37.76 MW.

Shares of HG Infra Engineering closed 0.36% higher at Rs 893.45 on the BSE, as compared with a 0.14% advance in the benchmark Sensex.