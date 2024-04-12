HFCL Subsidiary Wins Rs 65 Crore Order To Supply Optical Fiber Cables

Business NewsHFCL Subsidiary Wins Rs 65 Crore Order To Supply Optical Fiber Cables
"The Company along with its material subsidiary, HTL Ltd., has received the purchase orders aggregating to approximately Rs 64.93 crores for supply of Optical Fiber Cables to one of the leading Private Telecom Operators of the Country," HFCL said in the filing.
Domestic telecom gear firm HFCL's subsidiary HTL has bagged an order of around Rs 65 crore to supply optical fibre cable to a domestic private telecom operator, the company said on Friday. The company has to execute the order by July, it said in a regulatory filing.
