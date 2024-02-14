HFCL Bags Rs 179 Crore Order From BSNL For 4G, 5G Network Equipment

As part of the order, HFCL will supply indigenously designed and developed UBRs (Unlicensed Band Radio) in 5 Ghz frequency band with 1 gigabit per second capacity.

"The balance order of around Rs 38 Crore is expected to be released on completion of supply against the current Purchase Order. This significant win solidifies HFCL's position as a leader in indigenous 4G and 5G backhauling solutions," the statement said.