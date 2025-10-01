Hexaware Tech Sets Record Date For Rs 5.75 Per Share Interim Dividend — Check Details

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders, after a board meeting on Wednesday, approved an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per equity share of Rs 1 each for the fiscal year 2025, according to an exchange filing. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 350 crore to shareholders. The record date for the same has been set as Oct. 10, 2025, as per the filing. Further, the dividend will be paid on Oct. 18.

Investors should be aware of these dates to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements for these benefits. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

This is the company's second interim dividend, the first interim of Rs 5.75 per equity share dividend was given out earlier in April. "The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members and/or Depositories as on Oct. 10, 2025, being the record date fixed by the company for this purpose", the filing added.