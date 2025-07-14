Hero MotoCorp To Enter Germany, France, Spain, UK In Q2 FY26: Chairman Pawan Munjal

Asserting that in 2024-25, the company 'advanced our leadership in electric mobility', Munjal said, "A bold global expansion roadmap will see Hero MotoCorp extend its presence into Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom in the second quarter of FY 2025-26, as we carry our vision of mobility without boundaries to new markets."

Commenting on the overall international market expansion, he said, "In FY 2024-25, we achieved 43% year-on-year growth in international markets from South Asia to Latin America through a sharp focus on customer experience, quality and scale."