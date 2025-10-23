Hero MotoCorp Makes UK Market Debut, Partners With MotoGB, Unveils Euro 5+ Range

MotoGB will first offer Hero’s motorcycles via more than 25 official sales and service outlets across the UK, with plans for expansion of this network to more than 35 locations by 2026. The distributor will also a build network consisiting of authorised dealers and technical service centres in order to support to customers across the UK.

Matt Kay, General Manager at MotoGB, stated the partnership is set to deliver “a unique combination of technology and value” for UK customers, on the back of a strong focus on customer experience and after-sales service.