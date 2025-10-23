Hero MotoCorp Makes UK Market Debut, Partners With MotoGB, Unveils Euro 5+ Range
Hero MotoCorp Ltd., entered the UK market via its partnership with distributor MotoGB, according to reports on Thursday. This will be the company's 51st expansion into an international market along with its recent entrance into Italy and Spain's markets.
Hero MotoCorp is set to launch its Euro 5+ range of motorcycles, lead by the Hunk 440 as a part of its UK launch. It's targeted towards consumers who are looking for accessibility in their motorcycles while also looking for reliability, style and performance.
Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President at Hero MotoCorp, called the UK market entrance, “A defining milestone” in the firm’s global expansion.
According to Bhan, the partnership with Lancashire-based MotoGB reflects Hero’s understanding of UK riders and its ambition to make premium motorcycles accessible to first-time buyers and enthusiasts alike.
MotoGB will first offer Hero’s motorcycles via more than 25 official sales and service outlets across the UK, with plans for expansion of this network to more than 35 locations by 2026. The distributor will also a build network consisiting of authorised dealers and technical service centres in order to support to customers across the UK.
Matt Kay, General Manager at MotoGB, stated the partnership is set to deliver “a unique combination of technology and value” for UK customers, on the back of a strong focus on customer experience and after-sales service.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp closed 1.03% lower at Rs 5,588.50 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.09% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock had risen 8.61% in the last 12 months and 34.32% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 41 analysts tracking the company, 21 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 14 recommend 'hold' and six suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 1.5%.